Goldberg says beating The Fiend for title was not his idea

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg spoke for the first time about defeating The Fiend for the Universal title at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia two years ago.

In an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjour for SHAK Wrestling, Goldberg rejected the suggestions that he went in and asked to win the title. Goldberg left to go to Saudi knowing he was going to lose the match but then, over the next hours, the decision was made to change the finish.

“It surely wasn’t me because it’s an extremely selfish move to do,” Goldberg said. “Vince gave me opportunities that maybe I didn’t deserve in the past. I owe that man just about everything.”

Goldberg said that that he never refused to put anyone over, except maybe once in WCW when he didn’t agree to lose to Chris Jericho in a comedy match.

“But not in a million years in that Fiend situation in Saudi would I have done that. No way in hell. I’d love to see him face-to-face and make sure there is not one percent of his being that believes that I changed that match,” Goldberg continued.