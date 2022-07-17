ESPN recognizes WWE as “Sports Humanitarian League Champion”

As part of the Sports Humanitarian Awards, ESPN recognized WWE as a Sports Humanitarian League Champion for its commitment to bring communities together by giving back, providing hope, creating inclusion, empowering communities & recognizing service both near and far.

This year marks the eighth annual of the Sports Humanitarian Awards, a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world. This year, the ceremony has been combined with the 2022 ESPYS and will live on ABC on July 20 at 8PM ET.

Interim WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon thanked ESPN for the incredible honor.

“At our very core, @WWE’s mission is to put smiles on faces the world over. I am so proud of the work @WWECommunity continues to do every day to change lives through service,” she wrote.

Multiple sports leagues and governing bodies including MLS, MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, UFC, USTA, WNBA and WWE are sponsors of the Sports Humanitarian Awards and have nominated athletes and teams who are transforming lives and uplifting communities. The Awards will once again benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.