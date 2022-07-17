Brandi Rhodes confirms plans for in-ring return

In an interview published on the Muscle & Fitness website, Brandi Rhodes said that she is training “all of the time” to return to in-ring action.

Brandi confirmed that she was a regular at the Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory wrestling school in Atlanta, Georgia:

“I’m still training all of the time. People can connect the dots and make of that what they will. I will tell you; I wouldn’t be training and getting beat up (laughs) just for the hell of it, so obviously I do plan to continue my in-ring career. When and where? That is yet to be seen but I hope when it does happen, everybody is happy and proud.”