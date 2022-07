Bayley reportedly scheduled to be in Nashville for Summerslam 2022 weekend

As previously noted, Bayley suffered a torn ACL back in July of 2021 while doing training drills at the Performance Center in preparation for WWE’s return to live event touring.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville for Summerslam 2022 weekend. Bayley has seemingly been preparing for her comeback as she was seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for several days earlier this month.

Bayley has been seen hanging out with Sasha Banks in recent weeks and appears to be doing well physically.