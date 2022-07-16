Women of Wrestling reportedly reached out to Lita in 2021

WOW Women of Wrestling reportedly made overtures to Lita last year ahead of the company’s announcement that they were returning to TV. Fightful Select reports that the company, which announced its relaunch in October, reached out to Lita to see if there would be any interest in her working with the company.

According to the report, things did not get very far and Lita made it clear that she had no interest in working with the company, and specifically David McClane. One source said that she “made her feelings about McClane very obvious” and quickly said no. WOW then quickly changed from their original plan to contact several women’s wrestlers with global TV exposure to building the brand around Tessa Blanchard — which went south when Blanchard who later had a falling out with the company.