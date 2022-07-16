“Two Dimes” returns, Triple H not working with NXT

– A month after being released by WWE, Cole Karter returned to AEW at Saturday’s Universal Studios Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida.

The former Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan in WWE NXT competed in the first set of tapings.

Karter (real name Cole McKinney) wrestled nine times for AEW in 2021 in a variety of singles, tag team and trios matches.

Cole Karter the former Two Dimes is in the Dark Zone. #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/KGqf6NSQls — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 16, 2022

– Triple H recently revealed that he had returned to WWE following surgery after he had suffered a cardiac event however a recent report in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Triple H isn’t working on NXT. The report stated that Triple H is working in the WWE Offices and hasn’t appeared at an NXT Taping since he released that statement.