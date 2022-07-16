Spoilers: Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results from Louisville, KY

Impact Wrestling held the first night of its Derby City Rumble TV tapings last night at the Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky last night. Full results from the tapings are now available below, courtesy of Impact Asylum.net:

Before the Impact Results:

* Laredo Kid beat Johnny Swinger.

* Bhupinder Gujjar beat Vincent with Maria. Vincent became distracted due to Heath’s music. Heath later came out and attacked Vincent after the match.

* Matt Vine beat OVW’s Ryan “Ryan Van Rock” Howe.

IMPACT! on AXS TV Results:

* VXT (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo) beat Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace.

* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey (c) beat Deaner.

* Masha Slamovich beat Madison Rayne w/Gisele Shaw. After the match, Slamovich gave Shawn an envelope.

* Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) beat Matt Taven and Mike Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis. The Bullet Club won as a result of interference from Heath.

* Alex Shelley beat Chris Sabin to earn an Impact Wrestling World Championship shot against Josh Alexander at Emergence. After the match was over, Violent By Design attacked both Shelley and Sabin. KUSHIDA then appeared to make the save.