ROH announces restructuring of HonorClub video service

During the ongoing transformation, ROH will stop accepting new membership and any current memberships will be extended at no additional cost until the new platform is launched in early fall of this year.

Launched in 2018, HonorClub used a tiered-price model and the cheaper option was $9.99 per month with a 50% discount on ROH pay-per-views. The VIP service was $119.99 annually and also included live streaming of ROH PPV events.

Under the new model once launched, HonorClub will cost $9.99 per month and new content will be made available 60 days after events happen live, suggesting there will be no more ROH pay-per-views streaming on the service moving forward.

Death Before Dishonor will be streaming on Bleacher Report and all major cable and satellite providers for $39.99. International fans can catch the show on FITE.TV for $19.99.