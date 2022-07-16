Notes on Cody Rhodes and Paul Wight, plus today’s birthdays

– Popping up on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes revealed an update on his pectoral injury and why doctors won’t give him an exact timeline for his return to in-ring action. Rhodes himself still isn’t 100% clear as to when this will be either, despite WWE claiming he would be sidelined for nine months, due to the fact doctors are still refusing to give him an accurate timeline out of fear he may try and rush back from the injury sooner than they’d like.

– Paul Wight has stated: “The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There’s already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We’re doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak.”

– Happy birthday to…

Happy birthday to The All Mighty United States Champion, @fightbobby! pic.twitter.com/klPhzH5X4Z — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2022