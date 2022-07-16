Notes on Alberto Del Rio and J.J. Dillon

Jul 16, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

– While speaking with Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta, former WWE Star Alberto Del Rio claims that his name has been mentioned as a Superstar who could appear at the 2023 Royal Rumble. He said “They have thrown my name out there, I know they have been talking about me and saying ‘Hey, what if, what if, what if?’” Del Rio claimed. “Let’s please stop with what if and again, what people needs to be saying is ‘Jesus Christ, look at this guy, he got screwed’.”

– NWA has announced….

We are proud to announce that NWA and WWE Hall of Famer J.J. Dillon will be joining us to celebrate wrestling as it’s meant to be! J.J. Dillon’s illustrious career in wrestling spans decades and includes indelible runs including managing the Four Horsemen. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named Dillon manager of the year in 1982, 1983 and 1988. Photo and autograph opportunities will be available for purchase.

also announced…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Candice LeRae

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal