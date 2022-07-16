Notes on Alberto Del Rio and J.J. Dillon

– While speaking with Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta, former WWE Star Alberto Del Rio claims that his name has been mentioned as a Superstar who could appear at the 2023 Royal Rumble. He said “They have thrown my name out there, I know they have been talking about me and saying ‘Hey, what if, what if, what if?’” Del Rio claimed. “Let’s please stop with what if and again, what people needs to be saying is ‘Jesus Christ, look at this guy, he got screwed’.”

– NWA has announced….

We are proud to announce that NWA and WWE Hall of Famer J.J. Dillon will be joining us to celebrate wrestling as it’s meant to be! J.J. Dillon’s illustrious career in wrestling spans decades and includes indelible runs including managing the Four Horsemen. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named Dillon manager of the year in 1982, 1983 and 1988. Photo and autograph opportunities will be available for purchase.

🎟 J.J. Dillon is coming to #NWA74 and Night 2 of the #StLouis Fan Fest! On sale now at https://t.co/nuNjHqvCSZ! Fan Fest Ticket Includes:

💥 30 min Q&A with William Patrick Corgan and other NWA talent.

💥 One NWA event poster to sign.

💥 An exclusive piece of NWA merchandise. pic.twitter.com/kURdjlKkzQ — NWA (@nwa) July 15, 2022

