Natalya responds to article that claims she has “major heat” with WWE writers/producers

Jul 16, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

A report on RingsideNews.com is claiming that Natalya has “major heat” with WWE writers and producers due to her “backstage behavior.” Natalya’s official Twitter account addressed the report with the following…

Natalya’s husband and WWE producer TJ Wilson replied with, “I’m definitely going to have to talk to Mr. McMahon about your attitude, Natalya.”

Natalya later tweeted the following…

