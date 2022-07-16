Former WWE Writer Discusses Producing A Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical

Former WWE SmackDown Writer Phil Blechman recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about “The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical.” The former WWE writer and co-producer of the musical discussed mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling together.

“Wrestling and musicals are two sides of the same coin — they are both theater. Male-dominated or not, humans want to see a compelling story with emotional and philosophical stakes that make them feel passion and empathy. Pro-Wrestling is just one way of telling those kinds of stories, as are musicals.”

“I think a wrestling musical like The Last Match will appeal more to a wrestling fanbase because it will not be hindered by the need to fill X hours of TV airtime leading to a PPV. So rather than watching weekly shows that have to extend segments of a story for long periods to pay it off at the PPV, The Last Match will take them on a journey from beginning to end with all the payoffs and big moments baked in. The journey will be exciting and satisfying; imagine if the 8-week build to a PPV and the payoff match were all tightly woven into 90 minutes. No fluff; just action-packed story and high-octane wrestling.”

Blechman reveals wrestling legends Brutus’ The Barber’ Beefcake, Tito Santana, and Demolition as being a part of the producing team and more. Producer Tommy Fierro also comments on the pro-wrestling rock musical. You can check out the complete interview at this link.