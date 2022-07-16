Former NXT talent makes his AEW debut

Jul 16, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

The former Harland, Parker Boudreaux, made his debut at today’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida.

Ariya Daivari, now going by the name Ari, introduced Bordeaux as a new recruit to the Trust Busters stable he created during the tapings. Bordeaux, going under his real name. parker was recently released by NXT 2.0.

