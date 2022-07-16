Former NXT talent makes his AEW debut
The former Harland, Parker Boudreaux, made his debut at today’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida.
Ariya Daivari, now going by the name Ari, introduced Bordeaux as a new recruit to the Trust Busters stable he created during the tapings. Bordeaux, going under his real name. parker was recently released by NXT 2.0.
Trust Busters have recruited @TheParkerB_ #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/WgpYbIoKSL
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 16, 2022
Parker Bordeaux antes conocido como Harland en WWE ha debutado en las recientes grabaciones de #AEWDark
📸 @JJWilliamsWON pic.twitter.com/i6z3tZ74QC
— Col Wrestling 🇨🇴 (@ColWrestling1) July 17, 2022