Flair takes shot at Jericho following AEW Dynamite segment

Jul 16, 2022 - by James Walsh

Ric Flair did not appreciate Chris Jericho’s segment on AEW Dynamite and took a shot at him on social media over it.

Wednesday night’s show saw Jericho deliver a promo addressing Eddie Kingston in which he said he was standing in front of the fans as “the Living Legend” and Eddie Kingston’s superior, before accepting the challenge for a barbed wire everywhere match against Kingston on next week’s Dynamite.

Flair took issue with the promo and posted to Twitter, writing:

Flair previously took issue with Jericho being called the “GOAT of Pro Wrestling,” calling out the writer of such an article on Twitter back in January.

