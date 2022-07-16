Claudio Castagnoli gets ROH World title shot at Death Before Dishonor

Claudio Castagnoli will be getting a shot at the ROH World title at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 23.

The main event of the show was announced last night after Rampage when the Swiss Superman interrupted ROH World champion Jonathan Gresham who proclaimed himself as the best technical wrestler in the world and would be on AEW TV every week from now on.

Gresham, now part of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, last defended the ROH title at the Battle of the Belts II event in April against Dalton Castle.

Castagnoli worked for ROH between 2005 and 2011 but never won their major title. He is a former two-time ROH World Tag Team champion with Chris Hero.