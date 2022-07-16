Clash at the Castle surpasses 60,000 tickets sold

The UK premium live event Clash at the Castle has surpassed the 60,000 ticket sales according to the ticket tracking service @WrestleTix.

As of today, 60,293 tickets have been moved for the Cardiff event and the stadium is currently set up for 71,810 seats, leaving just over 11,500 tickets remaining to be sold.

With the event taking place on September 3, the show is on course on being a complete sell out and a major push will start once SummerSlam is over.

WWE had over 100,000 pre-registrations for the Clash event earlier this year and a quick sell out was expected. However, insane ticket prices which rival any WrestleMania kept many fans at bay at the beginning.

The location of Cardiff is also not the ideal one for anyone traveling to the show, with no major airports servicing Wales, requiring a combo of air and rail transportation to get to the destination.

Hotels in the area have also bumped up their prices incredibly high, taking advantage of the thousands of fans who will probably spend the night in the city for the show.

This will be the first major stadium show in the United Kingdom in 30 years with the last one being SummerSlam 92 in Wembley.