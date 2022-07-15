Tickets for All Out 2022 week now available

Single and combo tickets for the All Out pay-per-view week events went on sale this morning on Ticketmaster.com.

AEW is selling four different kind of tickets – single tickets to the live Dynamite on Wednesday, August 31, single tickets to the live Rampage on Friday, September 2, single tickets to the All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, September 4, and combo tickets for all three events.

Single tickets for the All Out pay-per-view are gone except for some platinum tickets which are going well over $1,000 in price. Around 1,000 combo tickets remain for all three shows and they start at $135 for all events. Many more tickets for Dynamite and Rampage are available as well and they’re not close yet to sell out.

All three shows will be held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The same location hosted the 2019 and 2021 All Out shows. This is the second time in a row that Illinois gets an AEW pay-per-view following Forbidden Door in June.