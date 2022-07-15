Raven on Heyman: “The most creative mind I’ve ever seen in this business”

Raven made an appearance on DDP Snake Pit with Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts, and the former ECW, WWE, and WCW star offered his opinion on why he thinks Paul Heyman is the most creative mind in the history of the wrestling business.

“Paul E. is the most creative mind I’ve ever seen in this business,” Raven said (via Wrestling Inc.). “The guy is so brilliant. The best work I’ve ever done in my career is with him.”

In response to DDP noting that Heyman would just let talent do their thing creatively, Raven mentioned Heyman’s ability to add something extra.

“But it wasn’t just that,” Raven said. “What he would throw in. He’d go, ‘What about that?’ [Heyman] enabled me to do what I wanted to do and allowed me to have the creativity, and create masterpieces.”

Raven worked for ECW from 1995 to 1997 before returning for a year in 1999 prior to joining WWE in 2000.