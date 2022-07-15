Notes on Candice LeRae and Santana

– Candice LeRae had a tongue-in-cheek response when asked in a recent appearance about potentially returning to NXT. LeRae, who exited WWE in May when her contract expired, was doing a signing for Highspots Superstore with Johnny Gargano earlier this week when she was asked about the potential for returning to the company under the NXT 2.0 rebrand.

LeRae said in a joking reference to the rebrand (per Wrestling Inc), “I’m told old for that anyway.”

WWE has shifted its recruiting focus since the rebrand away from veteran independent talent to younger stars with less experience and, in some cases, collegiate sports backgrounds.

– According to Chris Jericho on the True Geordie Podcast, Santana is looking at being out for 8 months due to the injury he suffered in the Blood & Guts match

“He f*cked up his knee from doing a simple Rock Bottom,” Jericho said. “That’s not on top of a cage, that’s not falling off a cage, that’s not getting hit with a barbed wire bat, or whatever. It’s doing a wrestling move, and he’s out eight months.”