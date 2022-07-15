News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida with the latest SummerSlam build.

Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are not currently scheduled for tonight’s show. Ronda Rousey is also not being advertised, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she won’t be there.

Tonight’s SmackDown should feature a follow-up to last week’s main event that was originally announced as Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, which was to determine the challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3. Sheamus ended up acting like he was sick, so he put Butch against McIntyre instead. Drew easily won that match but was attacked after by Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be at SmackDown tonight as she was previously announced for a dark main event against Rhea Ripley. Ripley is injured and no replacement has been announced by the arena as of this writing.

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s SmackDown broadcast:

* Theory vs. Madcap Moss

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a non-title Championship Contender’s match