News for next week’s WWE Smackdown

Brock Lesnar is set to return to WWE SmackDown next Friday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

WWE announced tonight that Lesnar will be back on the blue brand next week. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not being advertised for the show, by WWE or the arena, but Lesnar will be there to promote their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

WWE has also announced a Face-Off between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan for next Friday night. This will be to promote their title rematch at SummerSlam.

Max Dupri and his Maximum Male Models will be back on SmackDown next week. After revealing their 2022 Tennis Collection last week, next Friday’s show will see ma.çé and mån.sôör introduce their 2022 Beachwear Collection.

A new member will be joining the Maximum Male Models stable next week – Maxxine Dupri. This will be Max’s sister in the storylines, but there’s no word yet on who will play the role of Maxxine.

WWE is advertising Riddle for next week’s SmackDown. The TD Garden is also advertising The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in the dark main event.