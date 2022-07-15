Natalya claims issue with Liv Morgan resolved

There appeared to be an issue with Natalya at Sunday’s WWE live event in Sacramento, but whatever issue there was has now been resolved, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

As seen in the fan video below, Saturday’s WWE live event in Sacramento saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan retain over Natalya and Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat. The finish saw Morgan hit her finisher on Natalya, then pin her for the win. Natalya quickly came right back up, pointed at Morgan and said something then immediately left the ring.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that “there was an issue” but it had nothing to do with Morgan, at all.

There’s no word yet on specifics, but the issue was cleared up that night and it is now “over and done with.” While Natalya was upset, there are reportedly no issues between she and Morgan.

Natalya addressed the match finish on Twitter in a post that was quickly deleted.

“I’m breaking character right now, but I actually said THANK YOU. If you must know,” she wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Natalya responded to another tweet on the incident and wrote that it must’ve been a “slow news day.”

Morgan, Natalya and Rousey worked the same exact match at Sunday’s WWE live event in Reno.