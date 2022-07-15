LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. Fans cheer Cole on as he waits in the ring with a mic. Cole mentions how his broadcast partner recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE as fans start cheering again. Cole now introduces Pat McAfee to a big pop as the SmackDown theme starts back up.

McAfee takes the mic and says it’s great to be inside of Orlando. McAfee wants to apologize… fans chant “Pat!” and he runs to the corner to pose for them. McAfee apologizes to the entire WWE Universe because last week’s absence forced the WWE Universe to have to listen to Corey Graves for two hours, and that “bum ass Corbin!” for 17 minutes. McAfee says let’s see why he missed SmackDown last week. Instead of the charity golf event he was at, we see how Corbin attacked McAfee after WWE Money In the Bank. We also see how Corbin mocked McAfee on commentary last week while McAfee was away, and how he and Graves danced on top of the announce table like McAfee. McAfee says the best thing Corbin’s ever done in WWE is to celebrate Shinsuke Nakamura the way Nakamura deserves it last week.

McAfee says it turns out his neck was not fractured, just bruised, so he’s back out here, on a new WWE contract. He goes on about how he knew Corbin before us when they were roommates while both on the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts several years ago. McAfee says Corbin had bad hair, a bad body, one tattoo, but he was humble and hard-working, willing to grind and do whatever but as soon as his dumbass stepped in WWE, he became an insufferable douchebag who will do anything for a dollar. McAfee says this isn’t TV-14 yet but “bum ass” is an accurate description for Corbin, and at SummerSlam he can’t wait to smack Corbin in the mouth, beat the h ell out of him, humble him back to being a good member of our society. McAfee goes on about how he’s been clanging and banging, watching film and training in preparation of beating Corbin’s bad tattoos off.

Corbin appears on the big screen as fans boo. Corbin is glad McAfee’s back but it’s a shame he’s too stupid to stay in his own lane. Corbin says McAfee needs to go back to the announce desk where he belongs. Corbin brags about the Money In the Bank attack and knocks McAfee some more. Corbin says he would come out and take care of McAfee now but he’s came down with something, something from sitting in McAfee’s chair or being too close to the fans. Corbin shows us some rash-looking spots on his forearm. Corbin says he’s got monkey-pox or something and lucky for McAfee, he’s going to stay far away, for now.

Corbin says he will see McAfee at SummerSlam. McAfee says that’s not monkey-pox, Corbin is just allergic to being great, allergic to being in front of the electrifying WWE Universe. McAfee gets a local pop and says since that coward Corbin faked monkey-pox, it’s time to move this show along and what better person to introduce than the woman who went to Las Vegas and changed the entire trajectory of her career. The music hits and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Championship Contender’s Match: SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

We go right back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan for this non-title Championship Contender’s match. We go to commercial.