Goldberg comments on Bret Hart holding a grudge

Goldberg kept it very real on his feelings about Bret … say what you will but this man is a hell of an honest interview pic.twitter.com/CT7MWNJYgf — Forever 24/7 (@Rosenbergradio) July 13, 2022

Over the years, Bret Hart has vented his frustrations about suffering a career-ending injury during a match against Bill Goldberg at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999. In an interview from the spring of 2022, Hart claimed that Goldberg “hurt every body he worked with.”

Goldberg called in to The Michael Kay Show and addressed the situation…

“When an accident happens and you tell your side of the story and nobody believes it, especially the person negatively affected by it, yeah it sucks. I will take it to my grave because I am sure that he will never forgive me.

What else can I say? I said I was sorry and that it was unintentional, it was the furthest thing from my mind, I dont know, a million times? And of those a million times, he’s come back with, ‘Yes, was intentional, he’s a punk, he didn’t know what he was doing and ruined my career.” (quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)