Eric Bischoff announces second autobiography titled Grateful

Former WCW President and WWE Executive Director Eric Bischoff announced his second autobiography, titled Grateful.

Available now for pre-order at BischoffBook.com, Grateful, the follow-up to 2006’s Controversy Creates Cash, is slated for an early November release. It is produced in partnership with NITRO author Guy Evans and covers Bischoff’s post-2006 career, including his WWE return, AEW involvement, TNA experience, and much more.

“If you were to talk to me in 2006 or 2007,” said Bischoff, “I fully believed that my days in pro wrestling were over. If you had asked me what the next 15 years of my life would look like, it would be nothing like what ultimately transpired.”

Bischoff said that over the past 15 years, he had some wonderful successes and some spectacular failures along with some really difficult times for his family.

“In fact, far from being grateful, there were years in which I was frequently angry – and mostly angry at myself, by the way,” Bischoff continued. “But here I am, and as of today…I’ve made a comeback. Not a complete comeback – but close. I’ve learned that it’s one thing to achieve success, but another thing to achieve it, lose it, and then achieve it again. I’m on my way – and Grateful tells that story in its entirety.”