Dwayne Johnson turns down offer to host The 2022 Emmy Awards

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he was offered the spot to host the 2022 Emmy Awards in September but he had to turn down the offer due to a scheduling conflict.

“It was just schedule. I was really, truly honored when they came to me and asked, but it was just a scheduling thing,” he told ET. “That’s all. That’s really what it comes down to.”

Currently promoting the DC League of Super-Pets, Johnson’s schedule is jam-packed and does not joke when he says he’s the busiest man in entertainment at the moment.

A source told ET that Johnson’s reason for declining the offer was because he’s currently “in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall.”

His next movie, Black Adam, is released on October 21 and a major publicity tour is planned for the release.