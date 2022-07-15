Adam Cole injury update

Adam Cole reportedly will not be undergoing surgery for his torn labrum, and his return to the AEW ring now depends on recovery from his recent concussion.

Cole has been out of action since suffering a concussion at the recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he worked a Fatal 4 Way with “Hangman” Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and the winner, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. The finish to that match saw Okada go for The Rainmaker on Cole, who ducked the clothesline and collapsed to the floor. White, who was outside of the ring, came back in and hit The Bladerunner on Okada. White then rolled Cole over for the pin to retain. After the match, AEW medics checked on Cole as AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Kyle O’Reilly came to the ring, stared down Page, then tended to Cole. It was later reported that Cole suffered a concussion in the match.

In an update, Cole has reportedly decided to not have surgery to repair his torn labrum, according to the Wrestling Observer. He will be undergoing physical therapy for the injury instead.

There’s no word yet on when Cole will be back in the ring, but it was noted that the timeframe for his return is based more on the recovery from the concussion. Cole is reportedly “faring better” in that regard.

Going into Forbidden Door, Cole had been out of action since defeating ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament at Double Or Nothing on May 29. He was scheduled for a ten-man match on the post-Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, but was removed from the match due to an undisclosed injury.

It was reported in early June that Cole is “banged up” and has been that way for a while. Word then was that while Cole isn’t dealing with any specific major injury, he has been suffering from a few minor issues at the same time, and he has been battling those issues for a while, specifically the labrum injury from as far back as March. Cole reportedly worked through the pain of that injury, but AEW officials pulled him from the ring so that he could rest and heal up going into Forbidden Door, and to avoid compounding any potential issues down the line. The concussion at Forbidden Door exacerbated Cole’s issues, and now he’s going on one full month out of the ring.

Cole remains somewhat active on social media, but he has been fairly quiet in regards to his status. He did thank fans for their support earlier this month on Twitter, writing, “Thank you so much for all the love, support, and kindness. It means the world. [folded hands emoji]”