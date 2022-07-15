7/15/22 AEW Rampage Results

Dark Order vs. House of Black

House of Black win a very fun TV match. Darby Allin attacks them after the match as they were heading up the ramp and he was flanked by Sting who had a stare down with Malakai Black.

Promo from Miro

ROH World Championship

Lee Moriarty vs. Johnathan Gresham

Gresham is out followed by the rest of Blanchard Enterprises. Lots of solid technical work early on in the match and Gresham has firm control. He’s also utilizing more heel tactics in the match since joining Blanchard and commentary makes note of the uncharacteristic actions of the Champion. Moriarty begins fighting back after the commercial break. Knee Strikes from Moriarty. Near fall from Moriarty. Gresham wins after an ‘ Octopus Stretch’.

Post match Gresham says he will continue to beat everyone’s favorites. Claudio Castagnoli comes out. this should be good.

Christopher Daniels promo about Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal.

Athena and Kris Statlander vs. The Renegade Twins.

Quick match. Lots of post match activity with Jade and Stokley Hathaway.

Gunn Club Promo

Gunn Club try to smooth things over with The Acclaimed and they instead choose to attack and run them off and challenge them to a match.

Private Party vs. Lucha Bros

Lucha Bros win a pretty solid match. Rush tries to interfere to cost them the match by attacking Penta. Penta somehow recovers and tags in Fenix who gets the win.