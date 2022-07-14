WWE Raw switching to TV-14 rating

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast broke the news today that Monday Night Raw will be ditching its TV-PG rating starting from the July 18 episode and will return to TV-14.

This effectively ends the “PG Era” of WWE which started on July 22, 2008 in a bid to attract a wider audience and more corporate sponsors with family-friendly programming.

While WWE is not going back to it’s “Attitude Era” days, especially since the majority of that type of stuff won’t fly in today’s woken world, a TV-14 rating will allow everyone to be a bit more edgy, both when it comes to on-screen presentation as well as on the microphone.

The transition to PG in 2008 did not go down very well with wrestling fans but as society moved more towards being politically correct throughout the years, it was certainly a decision that made sense business-wise.

Smackdown has always been rated TV-PG since its inception in 1999 and Zarian only mentioned that it will be Raw which moves to TV-14.