Video: Keith Lee cuts an emotional promo after AEW Dynamite goes off the air

The Young Bucks’ second reign as AEW Tag Team champions came to a close already as last night on Dynamite, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee became the new champions after they defeated The Bucks and Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks in a three-way match.

This is the first gold in AEW for both Strickland and Lee, who each joined the company this year after getting released from WWE.

The win caps off a rough few days for Lee, who wrote on Tuesday that he received some bad news about his “two brothers.” Tony Khan, appearing on Busted Open Radio, did not want to reveal any information but said that AEW would support Lee.

Lee did elaborate on the situation after the victory, saying a very close friend of his was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and he dedicated the match to him and to another friend.

You can check out the post-match speech below.