Updated lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Jul 14, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

You can see the updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite below.

AEW Dynamite (7/20)

Barbwire Everywhere Match (with the Jericho Appreciation Society suspended in a shark cage): Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Varsity Blonds

