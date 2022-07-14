Updated lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite
You can see the updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite below.
AEW Dynamite (7/20)
Barbwire Everywhere Match (with the Jericho Appreciation Society suspended in a shark cage): Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
Darby Allin vs. Brody King
Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Varsity Blonds
