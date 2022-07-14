Notes on Jim Ross, Jordynne Grace, Danika Della Rouge, and MLW

– MLW has announced a new partnership, teaming together with Hot Topic to sell MLW merchandise.

MLW and Hot Topic have entered into a licensing partnership. Hot Topic will have the licensing rights to MLW and its talented roster of [fighters], delivering fans merchandise, fashion apparel, and accessories.

More than 80 MLW merchandise items are available to purchase through Hot Topic’s website. Wrestlers featured include MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, Davey Richards, Microman, The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Erich), Gangrel, and King Muertes.

– Jim Ross on his podcast:

“AEW is definitely coming to the UK and it will be in the next calendar year. I know that for a fact. I don’t know the dates, but we’re all excited about that because we get great television ratings in the UK.”

– Wrestler Danika Della Rouge announced….

Thank you everyone who helped me along the way, please understand and know that I love every memory that was made and every person who has shown nothing but love I really appreciate you. Keep giving it your all my friends ❤ pic.twitter.com/GShiBOm7Vt — Danika Della Rouge (@DanikaDRouge) July 12, 2022

– Jordynne Grace posted the following….

