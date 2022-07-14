NJPW confirms KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley

Jul 14, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

New Japan has announced three more matches for Music City Mayhem on July 30th:

Strong Openweight Championship
Fred Rosser vs Big Damo

FTR & Alex Zayne vs The United Empire

KUSHIDA vs Alex Shelley

The event will be available on NJPW World.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Aurora Teves

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal