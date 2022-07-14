NJPW confirms KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley
New Japan has announced three more matches for Music City Mayhem on July 30th:
Strong Openweight Championship
Fred Rosser vs Big Damo
FTR & Alex Zayne vs The United Empire
KUSHIDA vs Alex Shelley
The event will be available on NJPW World.
✅ALEX SHELLEY vs KUSHIDA🤯
✅FTR/ZAYNE vs UNITED EMPIRE🤯
✅MOX vs DESPERADO🤯
✅ROSSER vs DAMO🤯
✅HIROMU vs CHRISTAIN🤯
✅RICHARDS vs CONNORS🤯#njpw #njpwSTRONG #njMayhem #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage https://t.co/RByzg2kb69
— ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 aka “Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) July 14, 2022