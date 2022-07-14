News on Sasha Banks’ booking fee for signings

Sasha Banks is reportedly asking for $30,000 to make non-WWE signing appearances.

As noted on Wednesday, it was revealed that Banks is set to make her first non-WWE appearance at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Banks is being billed by her real name “Mercedes Varnado” on the official C2E2 2022 website. The times she will be appearing are still listed as TBA. Banks will be available for $90 photo ops and $70 autographs at her table. It was later reported that Banks’ reps were quoting promoters a firm, specific rate for her signing appearances. It was also reported earlier how wrestling promoters attempting to book Banks were told that she was only taking non-wrestling related bookings until January 1.

In an update, Fightful Select now reports that several promoters in and outside of pro wrestling have expressed interest in booking Banks. At least two wrestling promoters have reached out to her rep and one of them was told that she is not taking bookings for pro wrestling-related signings until January 1, 2023.

It was noted that Banks’ asking price is $30,000 based on the opportunity. One promoter said that price is exactly as expected, adding that her demand should be high because she left WWE on her own terms, has a fanbase willing to support her, and has not been a part of the convention scene.

It was mentioned that Banks is one of the most “just off TV” talents the promoter has been quoted a price for, and that her fee is comparable to what AEW star Sting asks. The only talents they said were more expensive are WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Bill Goldberg, and Shawn Michaels.

For what it’s worth, when WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker started taking bookings in early 2019, it was reported that he was charging $25,000 per hour.

The same promoter added that they were more than happy to book Banks at that $30,000 rate, and they are confident that they will make their money back on it.

WWE still has not confirmed that Banks or Naomi have been released, and they remain listed as SmackDown Superstars on the official WWE website roster page as of this writing.

Another promoter noted that while WWE has not confirmed Banks’ release, they would not have even made it as far into a conversation about booking her as they did, if she was still fully with the company.

It should be noted that this $30,000 fee is not a quoted price for Banks to wrestle a match, just appear for a convention or signing. There’s no word yet on what Banks is asking for in-ring bookings.

There’s a general feeling that this upcoming convention booking in Chicago all but confirms that Banks has secured her WWE release, as has been reported. There’s also no word yet on if Banks not accepting wrestling bookings is a personal preference or tied to something contractual, but we will keep you updated.

It was noted by PWInsider on Wednesday how Banks has been independently setting up signing appearances for the fall. This C2E2 appearance would be Banks’ first appearance since she and Naomi walked out of a WWE RAW taping in mid-May.

As we’ve noted, Banks and Naomi both recently removed WWE from their Instagram profiles, and Naomi removed WWE from her Twitter bio. WWE recently deleted both of their official Facebook pages, and they were was also removed from the WWE TV intros at one point. Banks’ avatar was also removed from Peacock. It was reported last week that Banks and Naomi were removed from the internal WWE roster, and that the WWE creative team is operating on the assumption that they are not returning whatsoever. One creative source added that they have not heard of any contingency plans or creative prepared in the event that things change to where Banks and Naomi return. There’s also been no update or internal talk on the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

It’s been reported by two sources that Banks’ release was secured in early June, but no other sources have corroborated that news, and WWE has not confirmed the departure either. Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of RAW at the May 16 show, due to frustration over creative. WWE then stripped them of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and announced that the two were suspended indefinitely. It was later revealed that they were suspended without pay. Their merchandise was also pulled for the duration of the suspension.