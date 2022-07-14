Jim Ross discusses switch in AEW commentary duties

During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the recent change in commentary pattern on Dynamite and Rampage.

Ross, who has been part of the Dynamite commentary team since day one, is now doing only the second hour of the show and then stays on to do the one-hour Rampage TV tapings that follow the conclusion of Dynamite.

Ross said that it was purely a Tony Khan decision after he thought that Dynamite needed a “boost” half-way through the broadcast. JR now gets an entrance, hypes up the crowd at the top of the stage, and joins the commentary team for the remainder of the broadcast.

“So I come out in the middle of the show. Still going to call the main event,” JR said. “Then we all take a bathroom break with the crew and then we go right into taping Rampage.”

The WWE Hall Of Famer added that he did not have any issues or objections to the change and he’s happy to give Rampage a boost with his commentary, noting that they need to “get the ratings up” and the change was one of the reasons for that.