Impact Wrestling Report, 7/14/22

We get a recap of last week's show to start us off. Eric Young centering himself even further as the focal point of Violent By Design is highlighted.

We get a recap of last week’s show to start us off. Eric Young centering himself even further as the focal point of Violent By Design is highlighted.

Match 1. Violent By Design, Joe Doering, Deaner and missing is Eric Young VS The Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin and Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander

Where is and when will EY show up. Young hasn’t been happy with Deaner and Doering as of late. Once the match is about to start, EY shows up. Deaner and Josh start the match. Deaner takes a suplex into an armbar. Shelley tags in and continues working on the arm and tags to Sabin. Sabin does more of the same with tandem MCMG move-sets. Deaner finds himself battered as Josh re-enters and locks on an ankle lock. Doering ignores the rules and pulls Deaner under the ring. EY strikes the World Champion from the apron. Doering tags in and slams Josh twice. Deaner and Doering tag several times, with EY basically just watching. Finally he tags in and attacks teh champion, but he tags out very quickly to Doering. Deaner suplexes the champ and lays in some boots. Josh has been battered for a few mins and Doering tags back in to punish him more. Doering lands a crossbody off the ropes. EY is seen nodding approval and we go to break. During the break, Josh made the tag and the MCMG’s started working as a team. They destroyed Deaner, Doering and EY for a few minutes. Deaner and Sabin crossbody each other off the ropes and both go down hard. Each tag in EY and Alexander. They tear into each other right away. Josh scores with a suplex, backdrop and spear. Deaner saves EY from a C4, but Shelley tags in. Deaner and EY double team Shelley and get a two count. Deaner tags in and the Guns destroy him. They then take out EY and then Alexander clotheslines Doering to the floor. Sabin this pounces on him. Shelley then tapped out Deaner. EY was in an ankle lock as well, but didn’t tap.

Winners, The MCMG’s and Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander.

Post Match, The Guns looked interested at the Impact World Championship.

We get another shower vignette for Killer Kelly.

Match 2. James Storm VS Steve Maclin

The two feel each other out and Maclin takes the early advantage with chops and elbows. This angers Storm. James tosses Maclin and levels him with a close line. Maclin bails and re-enters and hotshots the Cowboy and we go to break. Maclin lays out Storm with a backbreaker and works a ground and pound attack for a bit. Storm eventually wakes up after getting his face planted in the turnbuckle. Storm then connects several punches and a neck breaker for two. Maclin crotches Storm and spears him for only a 1 count. Storm then sets up Maclin on the top and rannas him. He follows it up with a top rope elbow for two. Storm then knees Maclin, but hits face first on an exposed turnbuckle. After a DDT, Maclin gets the pin.

Winner, Steve Maclin

The lights go out post match, when they come on, Sami Callahan is in the ring with a bat, but Maclin bailed up the ramp just in time.

We get a Ric Flair highlight reel next. Hulk Hogan is shown beating Flair bloody. Not much of a highlight for Natch.