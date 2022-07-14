Forbidden Door documentary to air on NJPW World

A new documentary on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be released soon.

NJPW announced today that “The Forbidden Door” doc will feature a the behind-the-scenes look at the recent pay-per-view event. The doc will be “coming soon” to the NJPW World platform.

The doc will feature interviews with William Regal, Chris Jericho, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Tony Schiavone, Sting, and Shingo Takagi, among others.

There’s no word yet on when the documentary will premiere, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the full sneak peek trailer for The Forbidden Door below: