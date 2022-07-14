All Out 2022 announced for NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Jul 14, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

AEW yesterday announced that All Out is returning to the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, during Labor Day weekend.

The company will also have a live Dynamite on Wednesday, August 31, and live Rampage on Friday, September 2, before the actual pay-per-view on Sunday, September 4.

Tickets for all the shows will go on sale this Friday morning at 10AM ET at AEWTix.com.

The 2019 and 2021 All Out pay-per-views were also held at the NOW Arena and while they were praised for the crowd, the location of the NOW Arena makes it a less desirable option for fans as it’s really in the middle of nowhere with not much transportation available.

