All Out 2022 announced for NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

AEW yesterday announced that All Out is returning to the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, during Labor Day weekend.

The company will also have a live Dynamite on Wednesday, August 31, and live Rampage on Friday, September 2, before the actual pay-per-view on Sunday, September 4.

Tickets for all the shows will go on sale this Friday morning at 10AM ET at AEWTix.com.

The 2019 and 2021 All Out pay-per-views were also held at the NOW Arena and while they were praised for the crowd, the location of the NOW Arena makes it a less desirable option for fans as it’s really in the middle of nowhere with not much transportation available.