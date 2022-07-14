AEW to hold TV tapings in New York for three weeks in a row

AEW will be running the state of New York for three weeks in a row in September with Dynamite and Rampage in Buffalo, Albany, and Queens.

Having previously announced that the post-All Out Dynamite would be in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center, the company yesterday also revealed that the show following that week on September 14 would be at the MVP Arena in Albany. This is AEW’s debut in both Buffalo and Albany.

Tickets for Albany Dynamite at the 16,000-seater arena go on sale on Friday, July 22 at AEWTix.com.

The September 21 Dynamite will then take place from the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the home of the U.S. Open, for what could be AEW’s largest audience of 2022, wrapping up what should be a very successful three-week “stay” in The Empire State.