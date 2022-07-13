Zelina Vega shares photo of her new look and hair color

WWE Superstar and 2021 Queen of the Ring winner Zelina Vega recently revealed that she’s due to return soon to WWE. Also, she’s set to appear at the WWE Mattel panel next week at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Zelina shared a new photo yesterday via Twitter, revealing a new look and hair color that she’s currently sporting.

Vega wrote in the caption, “Queen Tingz. I’m planning something veryyyy special for The Queen’s Return… patience peasants…” You can view her tweet below: