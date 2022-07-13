Deeb vs. Martinez title match announced for ROH Death Before Dishonor
During yesterday’s edition of AEW Control Center, Tony Schiavone announced that Mercedes Martinez will defend her ROH Women’s World Championship against Serena Deeb at ROH Death Before Dishonor later this month. The card is scheduled for July 23 on pay-per-view. Here’s the updated lineup for the event:
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* ROH Tag Team Championship: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)
* ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb
