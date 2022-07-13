Pre-sale for Extreme Rules 2022 kicks off today

The pre-sale for the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event kicked off today.

The show, live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, takes place on Saturday, October 8.

Tickets are available now using the pre-sale code WWEVIP and prices range from $25 to $600 plus fees for ringside. All seats in the first 10 rows on the floor will include an Extreme Rules commemorative chair.

You can purchase your tickets now at the Wells Fargo Center website. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10AM ET.