NXT women’s Battle Royal announced for next Tuesday

A 20-woman Battle Royal has been added to the line-up for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

This week’s show saw Mandy Rose retain the NXT Women’s Title over NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez, due to Cora Jade turning heel and attacking her partner. Now Rose needs a new challenger.

There’s no word yet on who the 20 participants for next week’s Battle Royal will be, or when the winner will get to challenge Rose, but we will keep you updated.

Rose has held the strap for going on 260 days after defeating Raquel Rodriguez at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 26, 2021. Since then she has retained in several TV matches – over Rodriguez and Jade in a Triple Threat; Alba Fyre in singles action; a Fatal 4 Way with Fyre, Jade and Io Shirai; Dakota Kai in singles action; Wendy Choo in singles action; and now Perez in singles action. Rose has also retained over Indi Hartwell and Ivy Nile at recent non-televised live events.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s NXT 2.0 episode:

* JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

* Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp

* A-Kid makes his re-debut as Axiom

* The Schism will appear (Joe Gacy and The Dyad) as The Dyad reveals their identities

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend against Pretty Deadly

* 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose