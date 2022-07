KUSHIDA has issued a challenge for Alex Shelley…

BREAKING

Having already been confirmed for Music City Mayhem in Nashville July 30, KUSHIDA has a special challenge… for a special opponent!

LIVE on @fiteTV#njmayhem @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/exO5hZrDMg

— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 12, 2022