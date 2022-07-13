Big E expecting full recovery, but return to the ring still far away

In an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, former WWE champion Big E said that doctors told him that he will eventually make a complete recovery from his broken back but will remain out of action for at least a full year.

Dropped on his head in March after a belly-to-belly suplex gone wrong at ringside, E said that doctors will not give him an answer on when he can return until they evaluate his healing process a year on. He said that his neck needs to be evaluated again at a six-month and nine-month mark.

Big E noted how during recovery, he’s been using a bone stimulator machine, got stem-cell treatment, and is taking calcium supplements. The neck brace is off and is now living pretty much a normal life.

“Honestly, it hasn’t been a dark period. I’m so thankful for all the people who checked in on me and reached out, who have concerns,” Big E said. “I’m not saying I’m perfect. I’m not saying every day is the greatest ever for me. But I really haven’t struggled with that type of stuff.”

He also said that he has no issues with Ridge Holland, who performed the belly-to-belly suplex on him.

“What we do is dangerous, and there are inherent dangers. And to that degree, we all kind of know what we sign up for, and it was unfortunate that it went down that way. But I’m not dead. I’m alive. I’m doing well,” he continued.

Although he cannot compete in the ring, Big E is offering his services to scout talent next month ahead of SummerSlam in Nashville and will be joining Triple H when WWE hosts more than 50 athletes for a two-day tryout.