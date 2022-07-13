Axiom to debut on NXT next week

Axiom is coming to WWE NXT 2.0 with a mask on.

As noted, last week’s NXT Great American Bash episode featured a vignette on the new character for the former A-Kid. He will now be going by Axiom.

In an update, a new vignette for Axiom aired on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode, and this time the former A-Kid was shown wearing a lucha-style mask. The new mask for Axiom is somewhat similar to masks worn by former WWE Superstar Sin Cara or the late AAA Hall of Famer Abismo Negro.

It was announced that Axiom will make his official re-debut next Tuesday night.

This new vignette featured Axiom talking about how he used comics to escape chaos as a child, and how he realized he could be his own superhero.

“When I was growing up, comics were my escape from reality,” Axiom said in the new vignette. “I could sit in my room and escape the chaos, slipping into a far away time or universe. As I learned to fight, I wondered if I could emulate my idols, take the leap from page to reality, I could be everything I always wanted to be, I could be my own superhero. Break free of the world I lived in and inspire others, I could be a symbol. I remain anonymous because it’s not about me, it’s about everyone else. I am Axiom.”

In last week’s promo, Axiom noted how he was a very bright child, but that got him and other smart kids bullied, so he decided to do something about it and he learned how to fight back. He knew it would take a lot to escape his environment, but he had a gift for mathematics, and for breaking everything down to a formula when he closed his eyes. Axiom also said in that first vignette that he believes there is a solution to every problem, and while he’s been told he’s technically gifted in the ring, everything comes down to a solution, whether it’s mathematics or physics. Axiom wrapped that first promo by saying when the body fails, the mind can push you to new heights.

WWE previously began airing vignettes for A-Kid’s arrival on the NXT 2.0 brand back in early March. He made his 2.0 debut on the March 15 episode, defeating Kushida in what was his final singles match for the company. A-Kid then came up short against Grayson Waller on the March 22 NXT 2.0 show, and then worked a Triple Threat on the March 29 episode, with Roderick Strong and winner Cameron Grimes.

A-Kid has been away from NXT 2.0 since that Triple Threat on March 22. Before he debuted on NXT 2.0 during the March 15 show, he lost to Charlie Dempsey on the March 10 NXT UK show. He then teamed with Saxon Huxley for a loss to Dempsey and Rohan Raja on the March 24 NXT UK show, and lost to Teoman on the April 14 NXT UK show, which were taped around the time the singles loss to Dempsey was. A-Kid returned to London, England after that last NXT 2.0 Triple Threat as he worked the NXT UK TV tapings held in late April. He continued the feud with Die Familie by losing to Dempsey again, this time in a British Rounds Match, that aired on the May 26 episode. A-Kid, now known as Axiom, has not been seen on WWE TV since that loss to Dempsey on the May 26 show, until now.

It’s believed that A-Kid was re-packaged as Axiom because he used the A-Kid name around the world before WWE signed him in April 2019.

There’s no word yet on who Axiom will face next week in his official re-debut, but we will keep you updated.

Below is this week’s promo with last week’s promo: