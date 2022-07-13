7/13/22 AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest – Week 1 Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Savannah, Georgia.

—

Match #1 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta)

Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets, but Wardlow pulls them out and rips the pockets out of Cassidy’s pants. Wardlow pulls his straps down, but Cassidy grabs them and pulls them back up. Cassidy goes for a spinning DDT, but Wardlow catches him and kicks him in the midsection. Wardlow goes for the Powerbomb Symphony, but Cassidy gets free. Cassidy goes after Wardlow, but Wardlow gets free. Beretta goes to undo the turnbuckle and Taylor puts a chainsaw in the ring. Referee Bryce grabs the chainsaw and ejects Best Friends from ringside. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Wardlow catches his hand. Cassidy delivers his shin kicks, but Wardlow backs him into the ropes. Cassidy sends Wardlow to the floor and goes for a dive, but Wardlow catches him. Cassidy tries to send Wardlow into the ring post, but Wardlow catches himself. Danhausen tries to trip Wardlow, but Wardlow pulls him from under the ring. Danhausen thinks about cursing Wardlow, but Wardlow scares him into not doing it. Cassidy hits the Orange Punch and gets Wardlow back into the ring. Cassidy goes for another Orange Punch, but Wardlow catches him and throws him to the floor with a belly-to-belly suplex as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Wardlow sends Cassidy into the corner and charges, but Cassidy dodges and slams his head into the top turnbuckle repeatedly. Cassidy goes for a cross-body, but Wardlow catches him. Cassidy gets free and chop blocks Wardlow’s knee a few times. Cassidy slams Wardlow into the corners and goes for the Beach Break, but Wardlow counters. Wardlow goes for the Powerbomb Symphony, but Cassidy counters with a DDT. Cassidy delivers a spinning DDT this time and goes for the cover, but Wardlow shoves him off at the one count. Wardlow dodges an Orange Punch and delivers the F-10. Wardlow stands on Cassidy chest for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Wardlow goes for the Powerbomb Symphony, but Cassidy delivers right hands and takes Wardlow down with a hurricanrana. Cassidy dives onto Wardlow on the floor and slams him into the ring post a pair of times. Cassidy gets Wardlow back in the ring and goes for the diving DDT, but Wardlow catches him. Cassidy delivers the Stundog Millionaire and hits the Orange Punch. Cassidy delivers Beach Break and goes for the cover, but Wardlow kicks out. Cassidy goes for another Orange Punch, but Wardlow catches him and delivers one powerbomb for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

-After the match, Wardlow picks Cassidy up and they share a fist bump. Wardlow leaves the ring as Best Friends come back and check on Cassidy.

—

Footage of PAC’s recent defense of the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Shota Umino airs. The full match aired on last night’s AEW Dark.

—

Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring. Jericho talks about Eddie Kingston. Jericho says he didn’t make Kingston a liar, because Kingston isn’t a liar. Jericho says Kingston challenged him to a Barbed Wire Everywhere Match, and said he was going to spill every ounce of Jericho’s blood. Jericho says everything Kingston touches turns to mold and Kingston is a worse curse than anything Danhausen can do. Jericho beings up Ortiz, Santana, and Bryan Danielson, and says the Jericho Appreciation Society took them all out. Jericho says Tay Conti took out Ruby Soho last week, and the reason she has a crushed hand and ruined career is because she is Kingston’s Ruby. Jericho asks how many barbed wire matches Kingston has won, because he won the first one in Canadian wrestling history when he was 22 years old. Jericho says he is as sick as Kingston is, but Kingston underestimates him. Jericho says Kingston is facing the Painmaker next week, and says next week will be the final fight in the Jericho-Kingston Saga. Jericho says Kingston will never be on his level, and says Kingston can have blood if he wants it. Jericho says the only thing that will wash his sins away is Kingston’s blood, and says Kingston isn’t a liar, but he is a loser.

—