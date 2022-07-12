WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.735 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 11% from last week’s 1.563 million viewers for the Independence Day and post-Money In the Bank episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.723 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.702 million), the second hour drew 1.798 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.661 million) and the final hour drew 1.684 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.327 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 18.91% from last week’s 0.37 key demo rating. That 0.44 key demo rating represents 578,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 18.69% from the 487,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 spot, and the three weeks before that. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.44 key demo rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.312 million viewers, also drawing a 0.26 key demo rating for the #3 spot.

RAW ranked #9 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Ingraham Angle, and Gutfeld. This is down from last week’s #8 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew numbers that were around the average of what the show has been doing since WrestleMania 38. There was no sports competition for RAW on Monday. RAW took home the #1 spot on cable for the fifth week in a row. This week’s RAW viewership was up 11% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 18.91% from last week.

The Bachelorette on ABC drew an average of 2.975 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.453 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.746 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.634 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 442,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.279 million viewers, and Univision’s Mexicana Y El Guero drew 1.051 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelorette on ABC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV, with a 0.72, while The Neighborhood on CBS drew the best viewership of the night on network TV with 3.453 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 7.83% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 2.32% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode was the final ThunderDome show for the red brand.

Monday’s RAW aired live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX, and had a few happenings advertised ahead of time – an appearance by Brock Lesnar, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending in an Open Challenge (which didn’t happen), Theory vs. Riddle (which also didn’t happen), Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Carmella. The main event ended up being Lashley and Riddle defeating Theory and Seth Rollins.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode