WWE on A&E block ratings for week 1

WWE returned for a 3.5 hour block on A&E on Sunday with Biography, Rivals, and Smack Talk.

The Undertaker Biography episode pulled in 582,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in 18-49, placing #17 on the chart. The Rivals episode with Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels did 368,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in 18-49, placing #29 on the chart. And Smack Talk rounded up the night with 222,000 at 11PM and a 0.07 rating in 18-49 for a #50 placement.

It’s worth noting that the last WWE Biography episode last year averaged 643,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating. Season one averaged 732,000 viewers thanks in part to strong first three episodes, one of which pulled over a million viewers.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)