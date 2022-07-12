The Great Khali comments on incident with toll worker in India

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali was involved in an altercation with a toll worker in Ludhiana, Punjab, India on Monday.

The Tribune of India has published video of the incident, which shows Khali arguing with several toll workers as he traveled from Jalandhar in Punjab to Karnal in Haryana. A translation of the video shows that one toll worker asked Khali why he slapped another employee, but the video does not include footage of the alleged assault. The video also shows that local authorities were on the scene.

The Tribune’s translation notes that the toll employee told Khali, “You were asked to show your ID card, show the ID card.” Khali then replied, “You are blackmailing me.”

The employee then said, “We are not blackmailing you. Why did you slap him? Show the ID card if you have it.”

Khali took to Instagram today and issued a brief statement on the matter.

“Hello Friends. Yesterday while going to karnal, toll tax employee of Phillaur stopped my car and misbehaved for selfie. When I denied selfie, he ruthlessly passed racist comments also used bad words. That’s all I want to say. Thank you [folded hands emoji],” Khali wrote.

No party involved has filed an official complaint yet, according to local police.

You can see the footage from The Tribune below, along with Khali’s full Instagram post: